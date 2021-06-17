Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Position Increased by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Xylem comprises approximately 1.6% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.6% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 10,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on XYL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.67.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.64. The company had a trading volume of 12,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.42. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.92 and a 12 month high of $121.00. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $71,548.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,369 shares in the company, valued at $980,009.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $105,658.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,939 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,953. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

