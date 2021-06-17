Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,798,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 144,797 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.07% of Yandex worth $243,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yandex during the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yandex by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 14,401 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Yandex by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Yandex during the 4th quarter valued at $671,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Yandex by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,364,000 after buying an additional 573,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

NASDAQ:YNDX traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.56. The stock had a trading volume of 58,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,963. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32. Yandex has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $74.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Yandex had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $966.10 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YNDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. New Street Research assumed coverage on Yandex in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.