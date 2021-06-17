Ycash 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $33,595.00 (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000713 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ycash has traded up 52.7% against the dollar. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and $33,595.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.22 or 0.00367612 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00148305 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.89 or 0.00221530 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00010291 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002759 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,255,244 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

