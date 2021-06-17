Yellow Road Price Tops $1.18 on Major Exchanges (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. Yellow Road has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $21,382.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yellow Road coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00003112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00058729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00141504 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00179999 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $337.37 or 0.00890853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,876.61 or 1.00016404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Yellow Road Coin Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,388,549 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

