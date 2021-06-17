YIELD App Price Reaches $0.31 on Major Exchanges (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One YIELD App coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YIELD App has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. YIELD App has a total market cap of $33.59 million and approximately $419,197.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00061145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00024675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.58 or 0.00766001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00084155 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00042302 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YLD is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 119,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 109,858,976 coins. The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

