Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.96 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000894 BTC on major exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

