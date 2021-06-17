yieldwatch (WATCH) Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last Week

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One yieldwatch coin can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001855 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. yieldwatch has a total market cap of $7.57 million and $1,579.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, yieldwatch has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00059030 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00141939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.90 or 0.00180784 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $348.18 or 0.00913640 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,997.18 or 0.99706056 BTC.

About yieldwatch

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,703,440 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

yieldwatch Coin Trading

