Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,600 ($20.90). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 1,590 ($20.77), with a volume of 21,278 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.76, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of £929.77 million and a P/E ratio of -23.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,506.55.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

