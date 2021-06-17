Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Short Interest Update

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the May 13th total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,687 shares of company stock valued at $7,428,050. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.65.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,330. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $122.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.71. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.25%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

