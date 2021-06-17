Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Affimed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.09). Affimed reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.62 million during the quarter. Affimed had a negative net margin of 144.10% and a negative return on equity of 87.56%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AFMD shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Affimed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Affimed by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Affimed by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

AFMD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.06. The stock had a trading volume of 625,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,980. Affimed has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.19 million, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 2.74.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

