Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $443.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will report $443.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $437.10 million and the highest is $447.00 million. Allegiant Travel posted sales of $133.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 232.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $202.52 on Thursday. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $99.27 and a one year high of $271.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

