Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) will report earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.28). Aspen Aerogels reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Aerogels.
Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 million.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:ASPN opened at $24.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.54. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.79 million, a PE ratio of -26.58 and a beta of 1.41.
Aspen Aerogels Company Profile
Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.
