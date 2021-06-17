Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.13. EVO Payments reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.63 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EVOP shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Compass Point raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $631,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,462,055.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James G. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,426,560.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,746 shares of company stock worth $2,554,330 in the last quarter. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its stake in EVO Payments by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 937,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,805,000 after purchasing an additional 526,568 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 11.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $1,093,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EVO Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $910,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 39,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 24,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVOP traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $27.73. The company had a trading volume of 252,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,303. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.75. EVO Payments has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.56.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

