Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) to Post $0.05 EPS

Brokerages expect GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) to announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for GreenSky’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.08. GreenSky reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GreenSky.

Get GreenSky alerts:

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $125.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.31 million.

GSKY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. GreenSky presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.64.

GSKY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,409. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.02. GreenSky has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $7.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the 1st quarter valued at $1,985,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky during the fourth quarter worth about $1,389,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in GreenSky by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GreenSky by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,978,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,422,000 after buying an additional 111,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in GreenSky by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenSky (GSKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.