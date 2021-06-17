Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts predict that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.24. Halliburton reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 340%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.
On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Halliburton.
Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis.
In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 9.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 19,469 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,139 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Halliburton by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 145,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.
NYSE HAL opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 2.83.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.
Halliburton Company Profile
Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.
Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halliburton (HAL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.