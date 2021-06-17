Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts predict that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.24. Halliburton reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 340%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Halliburton.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis.

HAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.59.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 9.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 19,469 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,139 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Halliburton by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 145,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 2.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halliburton (HAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.