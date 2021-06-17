Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) to post $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.85. HollyFrontier posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 292%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $1.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

HFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

In other HollyFrontier news, insider Bruce A. Lerner bought 3,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,163.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HollyFrontier by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,482,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $446,637,000 after buying an additional 1,099,891 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter worth about $353,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230,433 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,043,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,231,000 after purchasing an additional 883,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,064,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $35.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.02 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.11. HollyFrontier has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

