Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.44 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will post $20.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Humana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.38 billion and the highest is $20.58 billion. Humana reported sales of $19.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full year sales of $81.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.73 billion to $81.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $88.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $83.96 billion to $91.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Humana.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $472.28.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 41.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 25.7% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $428.12 on Thursday. Humana has a one year low of $365.06 and a one year high of $475.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $438.83. The firm has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Article: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humana (HUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.