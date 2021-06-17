Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Stitch Fix reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.30.

In related news, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $423,004.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 238,949 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,677.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 136,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $7,253,307.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 390,319 shares of company stock valued at $18,730,313 in the last ninety days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,363. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -83.22 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.26.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

