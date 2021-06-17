Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) to announce sales of $111.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.61 million. Verra Mobility reported sales of $79.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full-year sales of $466.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $412.77 million to $520.86 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $506.47 million, with estimates ranging from $469.88 million to $568.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Verra Mobility.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRRM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a current ratio of 6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.41 and a beta of 1.51. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $15.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth $137,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verra Mobility (VRRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.