Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) will announce earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Zillow Group reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 235.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZG. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.38.

Zillow Group stock opened at $108.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 680.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 83.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $54.26 and a 52-week high of $212.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Zillow Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

