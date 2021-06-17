Zacks: Analysts Expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affimed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.09). Affimed posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 87.56% and a negative net margin of 144.10%. The company had revenue of $11.62 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFMD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 323.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,653,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,262 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Affimed by 71.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,285,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,708 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,028,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,215 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,060,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Affimed by 19.2% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,114,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,458,000 after acquiring an additional 825,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFMD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.06. 625,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,980. Affimed has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $792.19 million, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

