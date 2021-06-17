Zacks: Analysts Expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to Post $0.17 EPS

Brokerages expect that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Everi’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Everi reported earnings per share of ($0.80) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 121.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 13,310.05% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $139.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.64 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EVRI shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on Everi in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.

EVRI traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.55. 908,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,362. Everi has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 3.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.21.

In other news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $246,615.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,824 shares in the company, valued at $808,703.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $772,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Everi by 2,355.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Everi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

