Zacks: Analysts Expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.13). Hersha Hospitality Trust posted earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 108.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

Shares of NYSE:HT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,717. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $464.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.84. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $13.05.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,289.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Leven sold 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $184,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,850 shares of company stock valued at $514,006. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 174,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 9,789 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

