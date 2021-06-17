Zacks: Analysts Expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) to Announce -$0.35 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) will announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.19). OrthoPediatrics posted earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.16). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 50.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KIDS shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. OrthoPediatrics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.49 per share, for a total transaction of $86,235.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,155. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. Insiders have sold a total of 12,209 shares of company stock valued at $760,263 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 53.8% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,505,000 after buying an additional 878,916 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,155,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,343,000 after purchasing an additional 26,987 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,236,000 after purchasing an additional 110,290 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 682,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,289,000 after buying an additional 271,528 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 582,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,039,000 after acquiring an additional 86,709 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KIDS stock traded up $1.60 on Thursday, reaching $64.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,023. OrthoPediatrics has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $64.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.23 and a beta of 0.67.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

