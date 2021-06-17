Zacks: Analysts Expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) will announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.35). Redfin posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to $0.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RDFN. Stephens raised shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

In related news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 3,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $181,655.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,445.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $4,540,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,668,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,191,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,246 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,748. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 21.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Redfin by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 62.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 58.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Redfin by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDFN traded up $2.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.46. 1,584,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,253. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,511.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.55. Redfin has a 12-month low of $34.25 and a 12-month high of $98.44.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

