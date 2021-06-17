Zacks: Analysts Expect Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.62 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) will report ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.56) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.68). Sierra Oncology reported earnings per share of ($1.58) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($6.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.93) to ($6.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.57) to ($4.41). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Oncology.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.10).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Monday.

In other Sierra Oncology news, CEO Stephen George Dilly purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $89,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 13.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 151,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 75,760 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,017,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in Sierra Oncology by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 445,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after buying an additional 126,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 31.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRRA opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $227.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.10. Sierra Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.43.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

