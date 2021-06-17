Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $115.05 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will post $115.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $113.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $116.44 billion. Amazon.com reported sales of $88.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year sales of $489.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $475.20 billion to $504.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $577.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $536.87 billion to $609.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,415.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,302.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.99, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,630.08 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

