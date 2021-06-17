Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to Post $0.75 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Bank of America posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.97.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $1.82 on Thursday, hitting $39.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,414,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,729,691. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,635,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 87,569 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,196 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $616,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

