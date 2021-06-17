Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to Announce -$0.38 EPS

Brokerages expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Farfetch reported earnings of ($1.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of FTCH opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 3.31. Farfetch has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $73.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Farfetch by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Farfetch by 433.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

