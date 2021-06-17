Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to Post $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) will report $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 20.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 182.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $74.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.88.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

