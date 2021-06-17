Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) will report $24.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.32 million to $25.00 million. Investar posted sales of $22.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year sales of $93.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.94 million to $95.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $97.42 million, with estimates ranging from $97.33 million to $97.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Investar had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of ISTR stock opened at $22.81 on Thursday. Investar has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 593,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after buying an additional 11,661 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Investar by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Investar by 298.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Investar during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

