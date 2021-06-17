Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to report $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.06. Summit Hotel Properties reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 104%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 86.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INN. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE INN traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $9.96. 4,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,846. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.41. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

