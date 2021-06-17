Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $451.20 Million

Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will report sales of $451.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $450.60 million to $452.00 million. Veeva Systems posted sales of $353.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.65.

In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $218,635.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,353.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $678,283.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,872 shares of company stock valued at $4,407,903 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after purchasing an additional 573,773 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,706,032,000 after purchasing an additional 612,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 17.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,015 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,512,000 after buying an additional 424,658 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,227,000 after buying an additional 139,672 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VEEV opened at $297.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.55. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $224.06 and a one year high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

