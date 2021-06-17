Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Viavi Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $39,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 219,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,554,451.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,806.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,585.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,119 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,638 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 500.0% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAV opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.60 and a beta of 0.74. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.82.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

