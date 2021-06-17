Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will post $1.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.87 billion. Williams-Sonoma posted sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year sales of $7.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.87 billion to $8.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.28.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total value of $4,654,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,434.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,027 shares of company stock valued at $16,876,392 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

WSM stock opened at $159.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $80.52 and a 1-year high of $194.69.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

