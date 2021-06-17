Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) will announce sales of $2.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.92 million and the highest is $2.20 million. Arbutus Biopharma posted sales of $1.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year sales of $8.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.22 million to $8.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.18 million, with estimates ranging from $8.50 million to $13.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABUS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arbutus Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

NASDAQ ABUS opened at $3.22 on Thursday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $3,456,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 775,713 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 129.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,004,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 566,537 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 189.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 342,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 1,081.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 309,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 283,618 shares in the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

