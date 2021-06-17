Zacks: Brokerages Expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.60 Billion

Analysts expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to post sales of $12.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.40 billion. Charter Communications posted sales of $11.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year sales of $50.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.35 billion to $51.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $53.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.69 billion to $54.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $710.24.

Charter Communications stock opened at $682.07 on Thursday. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $498.08 and a 12-month high of $712.41. The firm has a market cap of $128.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $671.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at $25,922,821.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,590 shares of company stock worth $15,306,235 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $3,837,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $2,738,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $2,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

