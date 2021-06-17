Zacks: Brokerages Expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) to Announce -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.18). Glaukos reported earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.82 million.

GKOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $411,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Glaukos by 566.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $80.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.30 and a beta of 1.71. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $99.00.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

