Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.33. Hudbay Minerals reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hudbay Minerals.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HBM shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

NYSE:HBM opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.53. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.