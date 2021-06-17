Zacks: Brokerages Expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to announce $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Insperity posted earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $442,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,189.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $487,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,706.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,241. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Insperity by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Insperity by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,625,000 after acquiring an additional 42,153 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Insperity by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Insperity by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Insperity by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,165 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NSP traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $93.09. 1,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,574. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.91. Insperity has a twelve month low of $59.07 and a twelve month high of $95.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 50.85%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

