Zacks: Brokerages Expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) will announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Penumbra reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 163.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research upgraded Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.71.

Shares of PEN stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $273.26. 236,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,821. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,707.77, a P/E/G ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $271.68. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $163.49 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,559,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,379,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,397,000 after acquiring an additional 299,404 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,806,000 after acquiring an additional 192,981 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,146,000 after acquiring an additional 153,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,283,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,259,000 after acquiring an additional 126,619 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

