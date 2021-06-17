Zacks: Brokerages Expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to post $54.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.20 million and the lowest is $54.72 million. TriState Capital reported sales of $46.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full-year sales of $226.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $226.00 million to $227.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $267.87 million, with estimates ranging from $263.00 million to $273.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.83 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 18.50%.

Several research firms recently commented on TSC. Raymond James upped their target price on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush lowered TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley upped their price target on TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TriState Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSC. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in TriState Capital by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TriState Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TriState Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in TriState Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. TriState Capital has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.93 million, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 2.10.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

