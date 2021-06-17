Zacks: Brokerages Expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) will announce $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.69. Welltower reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. Welltower’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Welltower by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WELL opened at $80.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $47.18 and a fifty-two week high of $82.39. The firm has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

