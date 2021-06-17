Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Trading 1.2% Higher

Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €96.42 ($113.44) and last traded at €95.82 ($112.73). 457,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €94.68 ($111.39).

The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion and a PE ratio of 72.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €88.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.80.

Zalando Company Profile (ETR:ZAL)

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

