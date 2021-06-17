ZClassic (ZCL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8,551.00

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000504 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $8,551.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZClassic has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.49 or 0.00369409 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.91 or 0.00153368 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.06 or 0.00222620 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00010249 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004838 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,226,181 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

