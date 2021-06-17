Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Shares Gap Up to $29.50

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.50, but opened at $31.89. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $31.89, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.45.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($5.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($4.69). Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 59.47% and a negative net margin of 243.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEAL. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Zealand Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S by 3,910.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.