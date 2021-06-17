Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Holdings Decreased by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 76.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 184,313 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Zebra Technologies worth $27,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 18,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,872,000 after buying an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.96, for a total transaction of $247,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,272,695.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.30, for a total value of $250,647.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.57.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $506.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $496.21. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $244.32 and a fifty-two week high of $518.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.