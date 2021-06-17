Zel (ZEL) One Day Volume Tops $175,811.00

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. During the last seven days, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.75 or 0.00367663 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00150167 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.13 or 0.00224415 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00010736 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002661 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Zel

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

