Zero Utility Token Price Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. During the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $820.34 or 0.02113736 BTC on exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $794,711.40 and $3,111.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00060906 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00024009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.34 or 0.00760976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00083465 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00042018 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Profile

Zero Utility Token (CRYPTO:ZUT) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

