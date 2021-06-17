ZeroSwap Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.33 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $21.08 million and $2.33 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001108 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00060860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00024843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $288.07 or 0.00762925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00084158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00042216 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZEE is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,410,716 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

